Virginia Classroom Nightmare: Jury Awards $10 Million in Child Shooting Case

In a landmark decision, a jury in Virginia has awarded $10 million to former teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student in January 2023 at Richneck Elementary School.

Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal, was found responsible for neglecting warnings about the student's possession of a gun. Zwerner, grievously injured, outlined her traumatic experience and subsequent surgeries, emphasizing Parker's failure to act.

Parker, now facing a separate criminal trial, contends that assessing her actions with hindsight is unfair. Meanwhile, the student's mother is serving nearly four years in prison for related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)