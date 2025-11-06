Virginia Classroom Nightmare: Jury Awards $10 Million in Child Shooting Case
A Virginia jury awarded $10 million to former teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student. The lawsuit accused ex-assistant principal, Ebony Parker, of ignoring warnings about the gun. Zwerner suffered severe injuries and testified about her near-death experience. Parker faces a separate criminal trial.
In a landmark decision, a jury in Virginia has awarded $10 million to former teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student in January 2023 at Richneck Elementary School.
Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal, was found responsible for neglecting warnings about the student's possession of a gun. Zwerner, grievously injured, outlined her traumatic experience and subsequent surgeries, emphasizing Parker's failure to act.
Parker, now facing a separate criminal trial, contends that assessing her actions with hindsight is unfair. Meanwhile, the student's mother is serving nearly four years in prison for related charges.
