Judge Orders Limits on Federal Force Against Peaceful Protesters in Chicago

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Chicago has mandated that federal agents limit their use of force against peaceful protesters and the media. The directive comes amid allegations of excessive force during immigration-related operations, violating constitutional rights.

US District Judge Sara Ellis announced the preliminary injunction following a lawsuit that accused federal agents of harsh tactics in the Chicago area, including tear gas and pointing guns at protesters. The ruling refines a previous order requiring agents to wear identification and bans certain riot-control methods.

Witnesses at the hearing described the traumatizing effects of force used against them, leading to anxiety about future protests. The ruling, which the Trump administration is expected to appeal, highlights concerns over federal operations in urban settings.

