Judge Orders Limits on Federal Force Against Peaceful Protesters in Chicago

A federal judge in Chicago has set new restrictions on federal agents' use of force against peaceful protesters and media, citing violations of constitutional rights. The ruling is part of an ongoing lawsuit against excessive force used during immigration crackdowns and refines previous restrictions on federal tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Chicago has mandated that federal agents limit their use of force against peaceful protesters and the media. The directive comes amid allegations of excessive force during immigration-related operations, violating constitutional rights.

US District Judge Sara Ellis announced the preliminary injunction following a lawsuit that accused federal agents of harsh tactics in the Chicago area, including tear gas and pointing guns at protesters. The ruling refines a previous order requiring agents to wear identification and bans certain riot-control methods.

Witnesses at the hearing described the traumatizing effects of force used against them, leading to anxiety about future protests. The ruling, which the Trump administration is expected to appeal, highlights concerns over federal operations in urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

