U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

The United States is reportedly establishing a military base in Damascus to support a security agreement between Syria and Israel. This strategic move, under the Trump administration, suggests Syria's realignment with the U.S. The development is part of broader efforts for regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is reportedly on track to establish a military base in Damascus, aimed at enabling a security pact between Syria and Israel, six sources informed Reuters. This plan, which has not been reported before, represents a strategic pivot for Syria, following the fall of its previous leader Bashar al-Assad.

The airbase is strategically positioned to potentially become a demilitarized zone as part of the non-aggression pact being brokered by President Trump's administration. Trump is expected to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa imminently, marking a significant diplomatic event.

While the Syrian foreign ministry has dismissed the Reuters report as false, unnamed U.S. administration officials maintained that military arrangements are frequently reviewed. This development is part of ongoing negotiations for a U.S.-backed security agreement between historically opposing nations, Syria and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World's Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks' Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

