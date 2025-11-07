U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

The United States is reportedly on track to establish a military base in Damascus, aimed at enabling a security pact between Syria and Israel, six sources informed Reuters. This plan, which has not been reported before, represents a strategic pivot for Syria, following the fall of its previous leader Bashar al-Assad.

The airbase is strategically positioned to potentially become a demilitarized zone as part of the non-aggression pact being brokered by President Trump's administration. Trump is expected to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa imminently, marking a significant diplomatic event.

While the Syrian foreign ministry has dismissed the Reuters report as false, unnamed U.S. administration officials maintained that military arrangements are frequently reviewed. This development is part of ongoing negotiations for a U.S.-backed security agreement between historically opposing nations, Syria and Israel.

