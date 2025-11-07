Left Menu

Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

A 17-year-old, Victor Manuel Ubaldo, was confirmed as the shooter in the assassination of Uruapan's mayor, Carlos Manzo, during a public event. This act highlights the growing involvement of minors in organized crime, with reports showing that children as young as six are being recruited by criminal groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy, identified as Victor Manuel Ubaldo, was confirmed to be the shooter responsible for the assassination of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, during a public event over the weekend.

Forensic examinations, including a sodium rhodizonate test, confirmed Ubaldo's involvement, stating he was part of a group committing the act. Ubaldo was killed on site by security forces attempting to thwart the attack. Reports indicate that this shooting is likely linked to organized crime groups. The tests also showed Ubaldo had consumed methamphetamine frequently.

This incident underscores a worrying trend in Mexico where minors are increasingly being recruited by criminal organizations, often from unstable backgrounds. A past report revealed children as young as six are targeted by cartels, using methods like video games and social media, with up to 200,000 vulnerable children potentially at risk of recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

