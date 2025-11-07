Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

In a significant move by former President Donald Trump, Andrea Lucas has been named the chair of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency announced on Thursday. This appointment highlights a strategic shift towards prioritizing religious rights at the expense of diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Lucas, who was confirmed for a second term in July, faced strong opposition from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups who accused her of undermining workplace equality. Her leadership is marked by a push to roll back Biden-era protections for transgender workers, a stance endorsed by Republican senators.

Under her tenure, the EEOC has taken up several religious discrimination cases while subjecting complaints of gender identity discrimination to greater scrutiny. This pivot is seen by supporters as a necessary correction, yet critics lament it as a politicization of the agency in line with Trump's broader agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)