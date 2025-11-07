Left Menu

North Korea Launches New Ballistic Missile Test

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast. South Korea confirmed the launch without offering further specifics, while Japan reported that the missile likely landed outside its exclusive economic zone, with no damage reported. This follows previous missile tests by North Korea.

Updated: 07-11-2025 09:33 IST
In a recent development, North Korea has conducted another missile test by firing a ballistic missile towards the sea in the east. South Korea's military acknowledged the launch but withheld additional information regarding the specifics.

The Japanese government also confirmed the missile launch, indicating it likely fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that there are no reports of any damage resulting from the launch.

This missile firing is part of a series of tests conducted by North Korea, as it follows the firing of multiple short-range missiles last month, heightening regional tensions.

