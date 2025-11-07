Left Menu

Spiritual Guidance: Bhagavad Gita Recitals Introduced at MP Police Training

The Madhya Pradesh Police training wing has mandated Bhagavad Gita recitals at its centers to promote a 'righteous' life among recruits. Following Ramcharitmanas, ADG Raja Babu Singh has directed this initiative for 4,000 trainees. The initiative echoes previous efforts in Gwalior, aiming to instill discipline and ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:04 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Police training division has introduced mandatory Bhagavad Gita recitals in its training centers, intending to guide recruits towards leading 'righteous' lives.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh has issued instructions to superintendents across eight training schools in the state, where around 4,000 young men and women have been undergoing training since July.

Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer, suggests reading at least one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita during the holy month of Lord Krishna. This follows similar efforts in 2019, aimed at improving inmates' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

