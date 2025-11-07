Spiritual Guidance: Bhagavad Gita Recitals Introduced at MP Police Training

The Madhya Pradesh Police training division has introduced mandatory Bhagavad Gita recitals in its training centers, intending to guide recruits towards leading 'righteous' lives.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh has issued instructions to superintendents across eight training schools in the state, where around 4,000 young men and women have been undergoing training since July.

Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer, suggests reading at least one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita during the holy month of Lord Krishna. This follows similar efforts in 2019, aimed at improving inmates' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)