Crackdown on Firecrackers: Ensuring Security During Poonch's Marriage Season
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have banned firecrackers during the marriage season due to security concerns. The district magistrate, acting on police recommendations, enforced the ban over fears that firecrackers could hinder security forces. Violations could lead to legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a decisive move to address security concerns, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the prevailing marriage season.
This directive, announced by District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma, follows a police report expressing fears that nighttime fireworks could confound security forces and disrupt responses to potential terror threats.
The prohibition is supported by the Senior Superintendent of Police and is enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Violations risk consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the administration moves swiftly to uphold public safety.
