Supreme Court to Hear Critical Challenges on Nationwide Voter Roll Revision

The Supreme Court will begin hearing pleas on November 11 against the Election Commission's decision for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has stirred disputes, particularly in Bihar. Concerns have been raised about the exercise impacting democracy and alleged electoral exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:19 IST
The Supreme Court is poised to hear significant challenges against the Election Commission's decision for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across India, starting November 11. This review process has initiated intense debate, with sharp focus on its impact in Bihar.

Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will preside over the cases, as anxieties have been voiced about the exercise's ramifications on the democratic framework. Notably, the Association of Democratic Reforms has raised alarms over the review's urgency and implications.

The Election Commission maintains the Bihar SIR's accuracy, dismissing accusations of disproportionate fluctuation in voter rolls. As the state's elections progress, with the second phase scheduled for November 11 and results on November 14, the apex court's verdict will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

