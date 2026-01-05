Governor Supports Uninterrupted Electoral Process Amid CM's Concerns
Amid criticisms from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the 'arbitrary and flawed' Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized the CM's right to express democratic concerns. Despite Banerjee’s protests, Bose confirmed that the SIR would proceed without hindrance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, calling the process 'arbitrary and flawed.'
Despite her appeals to the Chief Election Commissioner, Governor CV Ananda Bose has affirmed the democratic right of Banerjee to voice these concerns, yet insisted that the revision will proceed as planned.
Banerjee's critique detailed issues such as irregularities and procedural flaws, cautioning that they could severely affect democratic foundations if not addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident in Sirhind: Grandmother and Granddaughter Lost
Red Fort Blast Case: Yasir Ahmed Dar Sent to Judicial Custody
Electoral Roll Battle: Adhikari Defends SIR Against Banerjee's Opposition
Election Commission's SIR Notice Sparks Controversy for Film Star MP Dev
Terminally ill people have been forced to stand in queues during SIR to prove they're legitimate voters, alleges CM Mamata.