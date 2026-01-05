Governor Supports Uninterrupted Electoral Process Amid CM's Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, calling the process 'arbitrary and flawed.'

Despite her appeals to the Chief Election Commissioner, Governor CV Ananda Bose has affirmed the democratic right of Banerjee to voice these concerns, yet insisted that the revision will proceed as planned.

Banerjee's critique detailed issues such as irregularities and procedural flaws, cautioning that they could severely affect democratic foundations if not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)