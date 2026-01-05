Left Menu

Governor Supports Uninterrupted Electoral Process Amid CM's Concerns

Amid criticisms from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the 'arbitrary and flawed' Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized the CM's right to express democratic concerns. Despite Banerjee’s protests, Bose confirmed that the SIR would proceed without hindrance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, calling the process 'arbitrary and flawed.'

Despite her appeals to the Chief Election Commissioner, Governor CV Ananda Bose has affirmed the democratic right of Banerjee to voice these concerns, yet insisted that the revision will proceed as planned.

Banerjee's critique detailed issues such as irregularities and procedural flaws, cautioning that they could severely affect democratic foundations if not addressed.

