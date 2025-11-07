Supreme Court Denies RJD Candidate's Plea in Caste Certificate Controversy

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea from Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidate Sweta Suman, who challenged the rejection of her nomination papers due to a contested caste certificate for the Bihar elections. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, emphasized that courts should not interfere once the election process is underway.

In response to the court's stance, counsel for the candidate sought and received permission to withdraw the petition, retaining the option to file an election petition. Previously, the Patna High Court had dismissed Suman's petition, upholding the rejection by the Election Officer, based on questions about the authenticity of the caste certificate.

The High Court underscored that judicial action at this juncture could unduly impact the election process. The reserved Mohania assembly seat is set to vote soon as part of the state's ongoing election schedule.