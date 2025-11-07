Left Menu

Operation Fury: Battling Terror Amidst Chaos in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A law enforcement officer was killed and over a dozen injured during a joint operation against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation resulted in the death of four terrorists, with continued efforts to maintain security across the region, following violent incidents targeting police forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A law enforcement officer lost his life while 14 others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were wounded during a counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The police, along with security forces, acted on intelligence regarding terrorist activity in the Mamandkhel area of Bannu district.

The intense operation led to the death of one security officer and injuries to civilians and a police deputy. Four terrorists were neutralized. Ongoing operations have been launched, with police intensifying efforts following several violent incidents impacting police personnel across districts.

Simultaneously, a police constable was tragically abducted and murdered in the Tank district, prompting further search and rescue operations. In Dera Ismail Khan, police thwarted a kidnapping attempt, successfully rescuing 14 abductees. Officials remain adamant in their resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and uphold the state's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

