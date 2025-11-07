Strengthening Legal Ties: UK and India Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

A delegation from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice met with India's Legislative Secretary, Rajiv Mani, on Thursday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in the legal arena, a government statement revealed on Friday.

The meeting covered a wide array of subjects including reforms to promote ease of living, the repeal of outdated laws, gender justice initiatives, and implementing training programs for legislative officers in both countries.

The discussions also delved into the operational aspects of the existing Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring a shared commitment between India and the UK to bolster mutual collaboration in law and justice, according to the law ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)