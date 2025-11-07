Left Menu

Strengthening Legal Ties: UK and India Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

A UK Ministry of Justice delegation met with India's Legislative Secretary to improve bilateral cooperation in law. Discussions included ease of living, gender justice, repealing obsolete laws, and joint training in legislative drafting. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen collaboration and operationalize the existing MoU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:01 IST
Strengthening Legal Ties: UK and India Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice met with India's Legislative Secretary, Rajiv Mani, on Thursday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in the legal arena, a government statement revealed on Friday.

The meeting covered a wide array of subjects including reforms to promote ease of living, the repeal of outdated laws, gender justice initiatives, and implementing training programs for legislative officers in both countries.

The discussions also delved into the operational aspects of the existing Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring a shared commitment between India and the UK to bolster mutual collaboration in law and justice, according to the law ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
LANXESS India Triumphs with Triple Honors at ICC Awards

LANXESS India Triumphs with Triple Honors at ICC Awards

 India
3
EU Probes Shein for Alleged Marketplace Violations

EU Probes Shein for Alleged Marketplace Violations

 Belgium
4
India-Chile: Forging a Path for Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Critical Minerals at the Forefront

India-Chile: Forging a Path for Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Crit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025