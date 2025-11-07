Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

The Maldives is taking significant strides in bolstering its national security with the announcement of acquiring a military aircraft in the upcoming year. President Mohamed Muizzu made this declaration during the inauguration of the Maldives National Defence Force's (MNDF) first dedicated air station, marking a critical component of the island nation's defense strategy.

As reported by state-run PSM News, the Gan Air Station aims to expand the capabilities of the newly established Air Corps, enhancing surveillance over the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and enabling operational air corps activities. The MNDF's budget for 2026 includes a substantial allocation for military enhancements, highlighting a strategic focus on advanced aerial capabilities.

Recent operations by the MNDF Air Corps have already demonstrated the nation's fortified maritime security, notably intercepting illegal activities in Maldivian waters through drone surveillance. This milestone underscores the Maldives' commitment to securing its vast maritime territories efficiently.