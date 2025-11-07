Left Menu

Concert Chaos: Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Israeli Philharmonic in Paris

A protest disrupted an Israeli Philharmonic concert in Paris, leading to four arrests. Demonstrators used flares and shouted pro-Palestinian slogans, causing chaos despite the concert proceeding. The Interior Minister condemned the acts and praised police response, while the Philharmonie filed a criminal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic incident on Thursday night, four individuals were arrested after anti-Israel protesters disrupted a concert by the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra in Paris. The demonstrators used flares and shouted pro-Palestinian slogans, creating chaos in the La Philharmonie concert hall. Despite several interruptions, the concert continued.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez condemned the disruptions, stating that nothing could justify the actions seen that night. The swift response of Paris police led to the arrests of the protesters, including three women and one man, on charges such as violence and organising an unauthorised protest.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati also criticised the disruptions, describing them as contrary to the fundamental rights of the Republic. The Philharmonie has filed a criminal complaint in response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

