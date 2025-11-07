Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm on Nuclear and Missile Programs Amid U.S. Sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's commitment to its nuclear and missile programs. He rejected any coercive measures to abandon them and emphasized Iran's desire for peaceful coexistence. Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran dismisses negotiations that undermine its defense capabilities, asserting its right to peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:57 IST
Iran Stands Firm on Nuclear and Missile Programs Amid U.S. Sanctions
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's unwavering stance on its nuclear and missile programs, stating the nation will not succumb to international pressure to abandon them.

In a statement following President Donald Trump's remarks about potential sanction relief, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's willingness to negotiate within international norms, but not at the expense of its defense rights.

Iran views its missile capabilities as a crucial deterrent against regional threats and denies any intentions of developing nuclear weapons, countering Israel's portrayal of Iran as an existential risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

 India
2
Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO Soars: Setting New Milestones in Stock Market Debut

Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO Soars: Setting New Milestones in Stock Mar...

 India
3
Karnataka govt decided to fix sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne: CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka govt decided to fix sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne: CM Sidd...

 India
4
Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025