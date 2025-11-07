Iran Stands Firm on Nuclear and Missile Programs Amid U.S. Sanctions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's unwavering stance on its nuclear and missile programs, stating the nation will not succumb to international pressure to abandon them.

In a statement following President Donald Trump's remarks about potential sanction relief, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's willingness to negotiate within international norms, but not at the expense of its defense rights.

Iran views its missile capabilities as a crucial deterrent against regional threats and denies any intentions of developing nuclear weapons, countering Israel's portrayal of Iran as an existential risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)