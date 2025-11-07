Iran Stands Firm on Nuclear and Missile Programs Amid U.S. Sanctions
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's commitment to its nuclear and missile programs. He rejected any coercive measures to abandon them and emphasized Iran's desire for peaceful coexistence. Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran dismisses negotiations that undermine its defense capabilities, asserting its right to peace and security.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's unwavering stance on its nuclear and missile programs, stating the nation will not succumb to international pressure to abandon them.
In a statement following President Donald Trump's remarks about potential sanction relief, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's willingness to negotiate within international norms, but not at the expense of its defense rights.
Iran views its missile capabilities as a crucial deterrent against regional threats and denies any intentions of developing nuclear weapons, countering Israel's portrayal of Iran as an existential risk.
