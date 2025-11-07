Left Menu

Tragedy on the Move: Migrant Fatalities Near Black Sea

A crash near the Black Sea city of Burgas resulted in the deaths of six migrants. Three others, including the driver, were injured. The incident occurred during a police chase, revealing ongoing challenges in Bulgaria's role as a migrant transit corridor in Europe.

Updated: 07-11-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Six migrants lost their lives in a vehicle crash near Burgas, a city close to the Black Sea, marking a tragic event amid ongoing migration challenges. The incident occurred as police attempted to intercept a van carrying nine migrants.

The vehicle, registered in Romania, refused to halt despite police efforts, including attempts to deploy spike strips. The crash resulted in six fatalities, while the driver and three other migrants sustained injuries. Initial reports indicate the migrants hailed from Afghanistan.

Bulgaria, positioned on a key route for migrants journeying from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Europe, faces regular challenges with such incidents. Only a minority of migrants intend to settle in Bulgaria, using the nation primarily as a transit point on their path westward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

