Himachal Pradesh Set for Panchayat Polls Amid Electoral Preparations

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission begins preparations for Panchayati Raj elections, targeting over 3,500 gram panchayats. Voter lists are available for inspection, with claims and objections to be resolved by November 20. Final voter lists will be published by December 1 ahead of polls in December 2025-January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has commenced preparations for the Panchayati Raj elections. Despite an earlier notification from the Congress government scheduling the polls only after ensuring proper connectivity, the elections are now set for over 3,500 gram panchayats between December 2025 and January 2026, concluding on January 23.

In Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's home district of Hamirpur, draft voter lists have been released for public inspection at various local administrative offices. Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh announced that claims for adding missing names or objections to ineligible names could be submitted by November 17.

All claims and objections will be settled by November 20, with an appeal window open till November 27. The ultimate voter lists will be published by December 1, inviting the eligible voters to verify their details for participating in these crucial Panchayat elections.

