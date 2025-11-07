Left Menu

Chaos and Carnage: The Violent Takeover of al-Fashir

The article details the horrific events during the RSF's takeover of al-Fashir, marking a violent phase in the Sudanese conflict. Civilians faced drone attacks, targeted killings, and brutal massacres. Witnesses describe drones targeting people and RSF executing brutal attacks, leaving many dead or injured.

07-11-2025
Amid the turmoil in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have executed a brutal takeover of al-Fashir, one of Sudan's largest cities. Eyewitnesses recount how civilians were gunned down, targeted in drone strikes, and crushed by vehicles, leading to international outcry over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Footage emerged of harrowing scenes showing RSF militants targeting defenseless civilians, raising alarms over the group's control in the Darfur region. Cut off from communications, al-Fashir's plight was revealed through firsthand accounts of escapees, who recalled countless deaths and abductions by the RSF.

The situation remains dire as the RSF and Sudanese army's continued conflict deepens the humanitarian catastrophe, leaving al-Fashir's residents trapped amid violence. Despite calls for ceasefires, peace seems elusive, compounding the suffering in war-torn Sudan as promises of cessation of hostilities remain unfulfilled amid renewed attacks.

