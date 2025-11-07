Left Menu

Maharashtra Land Deal Controversy: Ajit Pawar Clarifies Cancellation

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the cancellation of a controversial land deal involving his son Parth and business partner, unknowingly involving government land. A government-initiated probe will report within a month. Allegations of procedural misconduct and cancellation of registration have emerged, with Pawar denying any family financial involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:01 IST
land
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding a significant land transaction involving his son, Parth. A 300 crore deal for 40 acres in Pune was discovered to include government land, prompting its immediate cancellation. Pawar emphasized his family's lack of financial involvement in the acquisition.

A committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge has been tasked with probing the transaction, expected to issue findings within a month. Pawar insists that neither pressure nor influence was used to facilitate the transfer to Amadea Enterprises LLP, the company directed by his son.

Pawar encouraged officials to take necessary actions if irregularities were identified in any family-associated land deals. While the proposed purchase was initially deemed lawful, public life demands transparency, leading to the transaction's cancellation, affirmed Pawar. A First Information Report (FIR) names Digvijay Patil and others amid allegations of misappropriation and fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

