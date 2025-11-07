Threat to Brazil's Power Substation Amid COP30 Sparks Global Concern

Brazilian authorities are investigating a serious threat to a power substation in Belem, the city currently hosting a United Nations climate summit. This alarming development is potentially associated with the Comando Vermelho gang, following a deadly police raid that occurred in Rio last week.

The summit, a prelude to the forthcoming COP30 climate talks, is under heightened scrutiny as a result of this threat. Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry received a warning about the threat on October 30, indicated by a letter from energy firm Verene Energia. The letter detailed demands to halt operations at the Marituba substation, posing a significant threat to public safety and the continuity of an essential public service.

The Ministry of Justice in Brazil responded swiftly by launching an investigation. The implications of any disruptions during these critical talks could be significant, especially given the high-profile nature of the event and its focus on global climate change issues.

