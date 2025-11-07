U.S. Absence Sparks Concerns at U.N. Human Rights Review
A U.N. meeting to assess the U.S. human rights record began without American participation, raising concerns over its commitment to global human rights. The U.S. absence, criticized by groups like Amnesty International, highlighted ongoing debates over American policies and the role of international bodies like the U.N. Human Rights Council.
The United Nations convened to review the United States' human rights record, notably without U.S. attendance, sparking concerns about America's dedication to human rights on the global stage. The absence was marked by criticisms from advocates who view this as a detrimental retreat from international cooperation.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson defended its human rights record, indicating the Unites States' historic role and reluctance to engage with bodies like the Human Rights Council, citing past biases and defending the Trump administration's standing policies, including handling of migrants and LGBTQ rights, as highlighted by a controversial U.N. agenda.
Efforts by the U.N. Human Rights Council to include the U.S. in discussions proved unsuccessful, with Juerg Lauber suspending the review. Advocacy groups and some western diplomats express concern and relief respectively, viewing the absence as a missed opportunity for oversight and critique of recent American policies.
