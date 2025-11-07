Left Menu

U.S. Absence Sparks Concerns at U.N. Human Rights Review

A U.N. meeting to assess the U.S. human rights record began without American participation, raising concerns over its commitment to global human rights. The U.S. absence, criticized by groups like Amnesty International, highlighted ongoing debates over American policies and the role of international bodies like the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:26 IST
U.S. Absence Sparks Concerns at U.N. Human Rights Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations convened to review the United States' human rights record, notably without U.S. attendance, sparking concerns about America's dedication to human rights on the global stage. The absence was marked by criticisms from advocates who view this as a detrimental retreat from international cooperation.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson defended its human rights record, indicating the Unites States' historic role and reluctance to engage with bodies like the Human Rights Council, citing past biases and defending the Trump administration's standing policies, including handling of migrants and LGBTQ rights, as highlighted by a controversial U.N. agenda.

Efforts by the U.N. Human Rights Council to include the U.S. in discussions proved unsuccessful, with Juerg Lauber suspending the review. Advocacy groups and some western diplomats express concern and relief respectively, viewing the absence as a missed opportunity for oversight and critique of recent American policies.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling the Threat: Security Concerns Amid COP30 in Brazil

Unraveling the Threat: Security Concerns Amid COP30 in Brazil

 Global
2
India-EU FTA Negotiations: Paving the Path to Balanced Trade

India-EU FTA Negotiations: Paving the Path to Balanced Trade

 India
3
Transport Routes to Mali Suspended Amid Jihadist Blockade

Transport Routes to Mali Suspended Amid Jihadist Blockade

 Mali
4
Bangladesh's Political Strife: Hasina's Challenge to Yunus

Bangladesh's Political Strife: Hasina's Challenge to Yunus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025