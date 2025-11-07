Delhi Drives Stray Dog Management with New Shelter and Feeding Points

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up efforts to manage the city's stray dog population by deploying 12 dog-catching vans and expediting the construction of a new shelter in Dwarka. This initiative follows the Supreme Court's directions to handle stray dogs effectively.

According to an official statement to PTI, the responsibility also lies with institutions like hospitals and schools to secure their premises against stray dogs. Authorities have been instructed to remove feeding utensils and ensure security measures are in place.

The MCD is collaborating with NGOs and animal shelters to comply with the court's orders. A new shelter in Dwarka, prioritized for completion, will accommodate over 1,500 dogs. Complying with the court's directive, the MCD has set up 292 feeding points across 80 wards for stray dogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)