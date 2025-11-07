Left Menu

Delhi Drives Stray Dog Management with New Shelter and Feeding Points

The Delhi Municipal Corporation will deploy vans and build a new shelter to manage stray dogs, following Supreme Court guidelines. Hospitals and schools must secure premises against dog entry. The MCD will work with NGOs to ensure dogs are sterilized and accommodated, maintaining public safety while promoting animal welfare.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up efforts to manage the city's stray dog population by deploying 12 dog-catching vans and expediting the construction of a new shelter in Dwarka. This initiative follows the Supreme Court's directions to handle stray dogs effectively.

According to an official statement to PTI, the responsibility also lies with institutions like hospitals and schools to secure their premises against stray dogs. Authorities have been instructed to remove feeding utensils and ensure security measures are in place.

The MCD is collaborating with NGOs and animal shelters to comply with the court's orders. A new shelter in Dwarka, prioritized for completion, will accommodate over 1,500 dogs. Complying with the court's directive, the MCD has set up 292 feeding points across 80 wards for stray dogs.

