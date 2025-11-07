Supreme Court Intervenes in Greater Noida Housing Project Dispute
The Supreme Court has set up a committee led by former judge Pankaj Naqvi to conduct an inquiry into a stalled housing project dispute in Greater Noida. The inquiry aims to provide relief to affected homebuyers and ensure their entitlement is protected from fraudulent claims.
The Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on Friday by establishing a one-member committee helmed by former Allahabad High Court judge Pankaj Naqvi. This move focuses on investigating and formulating a viable roadmap for the conclusion of a stalled housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
In addressing the long-standing housing conflict, the court highlighted the plight of homebuyers affiliated with the Golf Course Sahkari Awas Samiti. The court's directive for an independent probe aims to break through the legal impasse that has withheld possession of flats for almost two decades.
Emphasizing justice for the original allottees, the court aims to prevent fraudulent claims while expediting resolutions. Government bodies and financial institutions have been ordered to support the committee, which will present its findings within four months, to shape a comprehensive development plan.
