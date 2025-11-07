Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Greater Noida Housing Project Dispute

The Supreme Court has set up a committee led by former judge Pankaj Naqvi to conduct an inquiry into a stalled housing project dispute in Greater Noida. The inquiry aims to provide relief to affected homebuyers and ensure their entitlement is protected from fraudulent claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:23 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Greater Noida Housing Project Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on Friday by establishing a one-member committee helmed by former Allahabad High Court judge Pankaj Naqvi. This move focuses on investigating and formulating a viable roadmap for the conclusion of a stalled housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In addressing the long-standing housing conflict, the court highlighted the plight of homebuyers affiliated with the Golf Course Sahkari Awas Samiti. The court's directive for an independent probe aims to break through the legal impasse that has withheld possession of flats for almost two decades.

Emphasizing justice for the original allottees, the court aims to prevent fraudulent claims while expediting resolutions. Government bodies and financial institutions have been ordered to support the committee, which will present its findings within four months, to shape a comprehensive development plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

 India
4
Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025