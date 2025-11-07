Left Menu

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan is not planning to deploy peacekeepers to Gaza unless fighting between Israel and Hamas completely ceases. Discussions are underway for an International Stabilization Force, but Azerbaijan requires parliamentary approval for its participation. The force's deployment is contingent on a complete halt in military actions in Gaza.

Azerbaijan does not intend to deploy its troops to Gaza, unless there is a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, an official from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry affirmed on Friday.

The United States, under President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative, has been in talks with countries including Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey about contributing to an International Stabilization Force of approximately 20,000 troops.

However, Azerbaijan insists on securing its troops' safety, with participation hinging on the full cessation of military activity. Any decision would need parliamentary clearance. Currently, no draft legislation regarding the matter has been submitted to parliament.

