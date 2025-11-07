Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan does not intend to deploy its troops to Gaza, unless there is a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, an official from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry affirmed on Friday.

The United States, under President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative, has been in talks with countries including Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey about contributing to an International Stabilization Force of approximately 20,000 troops.

However, Azerbaijan insists on securing its troops' safety, with participation hinging on the full cessation of military activity. Any decision would need parliamentary clearance. Currently, no draft legislation regarding the matter has been submitted to parliament.

