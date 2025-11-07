Tensions Erupt in Karnataka as Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price

Tension ran high in Karnataka's Belagavi district as sugarcane farmers demanding a better procurement price clashed with the police. The incident on Friday saw miscreants pelting stones, injuring six police officers and damaging vehicles, according to local authorities.

The altercation occurred near Hattargi toll in Hukkeri taluk when police tried to disperse protesters blocking the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Despite the unrest, the police maintained discipline, refraining from using force, said Belagavi SP Bheemashankar S Guled. Traffic has since resumed on the highway.

Sugarcane farmers have been protesting across north Karnataka, with demands for Rs 3,500 per tonne. On the same day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set the price at Rs 3,300 per tonne, a move that did little to quell the growing discontent among farmers.

