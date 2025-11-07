Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Karnataka as Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price

A farmers' protest in Karnataka turned violent with stone pelting, leading to injuries and damage. Police clarified no force was used and promised action against miscreants responsible. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Chief Minister announced a procurement price for sugarcane that falls short of the farmers' demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension ran high in Karnataka's Belagavi district as sugarcane farmers demanding a better procurement price clashed with the police. The incident on Friday saw miscreants pelting stones, injuring six police officers and damaging vehicles, according to local authorities.

The altercation occurred near Hattargi toll in Hukkeri taluk when police tried to disperse protesters blocking the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Despite the unrest, the police maintained discipline, refraining from using force, said Belagavi SP Bheemashankar S Guled. Traffic has since resumed on the highway.

Sugarcane farmers have been protesting across north Karnataka, with demands for Rs 3,500 per tonne. On the same day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set the price at Rs 3,300 per tonne, a move that did little to quell the growing discontent among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

