Police in Mumbai have dismantled a diesel smuggling network, arresting ten suspects and seizing approximately 10,000 litres of diesel. Over Rs 4.59 crore in assets were confiscated, including barges and electric pumps. Legal action was taken under multiple sections related to safety and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:01 IST
Massive Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted Off Mumbai Coast
In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Mumbai Police have dismantled a diesel smuggling network along the city's coast, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals and the seizure of 10,000 litres of diesel fuel, officials announced on Friday.

According to authorities, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence. Police forces intercepted two barges, Shri Anant Laxmi and M T Pranay, at Bhaucha Dhakka's new fish jetty late Thursday night, putting a stop to the illegal activities.

Valued at over Rs 4.59 crore, the seized assets included diesel, electric pump equipment, and barges. The suspects are being held under various legal provisions, including sections for negligent conduct, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Essential Commodities Act. Investigations into the smuggling operation are ongoing, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

