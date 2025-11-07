Massive Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted Off Mumbai Coast

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Mumbai Police have dismantled a diesel smuggling network along the city's coast, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals and the seizure of 10,000 litres of diesel fuel, officials announced on Friday.

According to authorities, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence. Police forces intercepted two barges, Shri Anant Laxmi and M T Pranay, at Bhaucha Dhakka's new fish jetty late Thursday night, putting a stop to the illegal activities.

Valued at over Rs 4.59 crore, the seized assets included diesel, electric pump equipment, and barges. The suspects are being held under various legal provisions, including sections for negligent conduct, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Essential Commodities Act. Investigations into the smuggling operation are ongoing, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)