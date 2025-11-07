Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 12 locations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, targeting suspects linked to a 2023 Maoist attack. The operation led to the seizure of incriminating materials, and the NIA continues its probe with chargesheets filed against 27 accused so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:14 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed searches at 12 sites across the Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. This action pertains to a 2023 incident involving an IED explosion and an ambush orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) operatives.

The NIA revealed that the searches targeted both suspects and accused individuals, who are believed to have affiliations with the Maoist cadre responsible for the April attack in Pedka village, within the Aranpur police station's jurisdiction.

These raids resulted in the confiscation of cash, handwritten letters, levy collection books, and digital devices. As the investigation presses onward, NIA has already filed two chargesheets against 27 arrested individuals connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
2
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
3
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
4
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025