NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive operation on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed searches at 12 sites across the Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. This action pertains to a 2023 incident involving an IED explosion and an ambush orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) operatives.

The NIA revealed that the searches targeted both suspects and accused individuals, who are believed to have affiliations with the Maoist cadre responsible for the April attack in Pedka village, within the Aranpur police station's jurisdiction.

These raids resulted in the confiscation of cash, handwritten letters, levy collection books, and digital devices. As the investigation presses onward, NIA has already filed two chargesheets against 27 arrested individuals connected to the case.

