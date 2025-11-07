Left Menu

Delhi's New Working Hours to Combat Winter Pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced altered working hours for Delhi government and MCD employees to address rising pollution. The schedule change aims to reduce traffic congestion and distribute vehicular load on roads, thereby improving air quality from November 15 to February 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:48 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced new working schedules for government and MCD employees as a measure to tackle Delhi's escalating pollution. The revised timings are set between November 15 and February 15, with an intent to reduce vehicular congestion by spreading traffic more evenly across the day.

The decision, backed by discussions with senior scientific officers from the Environment Department, aims to address the severe risks posed by winter pollution. The concentration of fine particulate matter like PM 2.5 and PM 10 is known to be hazardous to public health during this period.

Gupta has mandated strict adherence to the new schedules and an ongoing review of traffic and pollution metrics. The administration is optimistic that these initiatives will offer significant relief to Delhi's residents by improving air quality.

