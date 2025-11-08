Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

The Trump administration has introduced new visa guidelines that may prevent individuals with certain medical conditions from entering the United States. According to a report by KFF Health News, these individuals could potentially rely on public benefits, placing a strain on resources.

A cable from the State Department instructs embassy and consular officials to consider an applicant's health status, focusing on conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, and mental health issues. Visa officers now have the authority to reject applications based on these conditions if they are deemed likely to require significant, costly care.

This directive aligns with the administration's broader immigration crackdown, prioritizing the identification of potential 'public charges.' Critics, like Charles Wheeler from the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, argue that visa officers lack medical training to predict the progression of these health issues, raising concerns about fairness and accuracy in these evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)