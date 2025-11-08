Left Menu

ICE Launches Call Center for Locating Unaccompanied Migrant Children

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to open a national call center in Nashville to assist law enforcement in locating unaccompanied migrant children. The initiative, part of broader immigration control measures, follows new legislation and aims to increase efficiency in handling such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to launch a national call center in Nashville, Tennessee, to assist local and state law enforcement agencies in locating unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the country illegally. This initiative is a response to an immediate need for better coordination, according to a federal contracting document.

The proposed call center will operate 24/7, managing between 6,000 and 7,000 daily calls. ICE also seeks vendors for technology solutions to enhance call efficiency and for transportation services to move detainees across Texas, aligning with a new state law that mandates county-level ICE partnerships.

This development is part of a $170 billion federal investment in immigration and border security, underscoring the Trump administration's tough stance on immigration enforcement, particularly regarding unaccompanied minors. These measures are accompanied by increased scrutiny of the sponsors of migrant children, including DNA tests and fingerprinting requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

