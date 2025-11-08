ICE Launches Call Center for Locating Unaccompanied Migrant Children

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to launch a national call center in Nashville, Tennessee, to assist local and state law enforcement agencies in locating unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the country illegally. This initiative is a response to an immediate need for better coordination, according to a federal contracting document.

The proposed call center will operate 24/7, managing between 6,000 and 7,000 daily calls. ICE also seeks vendors for technology solutions to enhance call efficiency and for transportation services to move detainees across Texas, aligning with a new state law that mandates county-level ICE partnerships.

This development is part of a $170 billion federal investment in immigration and border security, underscoring the Trump administration's tough stance on immigration enforcement, particularly regarding unaccompanied minors. These measures are accompanied by increased scrutiny of the sponsors of migrant children, including DNA tests and fingerprinting requirements.

