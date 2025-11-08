World Powers Ease Sanctions Ahead of Historic U.S.-Syria Meeting

In a significant diplomatic development, the United States and Britain have lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa ahead of his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This follows a United Nations Security Council decision to ease restrictions, with the European Union poised to comply.

The State Department attributes this move to measurable progress by Syria, particularly in narcotics control, chemical weapon dismantlement, and regional security enhancement. Previously, both Sharaa and Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab faced sanctions linked to terrorism concerns.

The European Union confirmed alignment with the UN's decision but maintained some sanctions related to arms. President Trump has advocated for this policy shift, encouraging the easing of sanctions to promote a stable, Syrian-led transition. Sharaa, previously associated with terrorist groups, assumed leadership following Bashar al-Assad's ousting and has been seeking to rebuild international relations.

