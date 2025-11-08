Congo and Rwanda Strike Economic Pact Amidst Regional Peace Efforts

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have reached a significant economic agreement in Washington, sources close to the matter indicated on Friday. This development comes as U.S. President Donald Trump aims to foster peace and stimulate Western investments in the region.

Although technical team arrangements have been finalized, the official signing by respective heads of state is pending, with the visit to the White House yet to be scheduled. The framework's activation is conditional upon the fulfillment of prior agreements, including the withdrawal of Rwandan military forces from eastern Congo and neutralization of the Congo-based armed faction, Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Prior setbacks occurred last month as the parties did not sign the economic deal as anticipated, posing a challenge to Trump's vision to channel substantial Western investment into mineral-rich areas. Military and diplomatic measures remain critical for progressing toward regional stability and economic integration.