Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:17 IST
Peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan broke down, although a ceasefire continues between the South Asian neighbours, a Taliban spokesperson said on Saturday. Zabihullah Mujahid said negotiations had failed due to Islamabad insisting that Afghanistan assume responsibility for Pakistan's internal security, a demand he described as beyond Afghanistan's "capacity".
But, he said, "The ceasefire that has been established has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed."
