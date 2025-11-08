Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:32 IST
SBC Exports Q2 profit rises twofold to Rs 11 cr on new order wins
  • Country:
  • India

SBC Exports Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated profit after tax surged twofold to Rs 11.36 crore in September quarter FY26 on the back of new order wins.

The Mirzapur-based firm, engaged in garment manufacturing and exports, IT support services, and tour operations, had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5.36 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

Revenue jumped by 28.49 per cent to Rs 84.70 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 65.98 crore in the year-ago period.

In the April-September period, PAT jumped 38.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.82 crore. Revenue rose by 19.32 per cent to Rs 157.15 crore during the six-month period, the statement said.

The company said it has secured several work orders and export contracts throughout 2025 which primarily focus on garment supplies to international clients and IT support services to government-organisations. ''Order book grew to Rs 300 crore till date,'' it said.

The majority of recent orders are in garment exports to Dubai-based clients, reflecting SBC Exports' push into international markets, it added.

