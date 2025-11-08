Left Menu

SC takes suo motu cognisance of accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:22 IST
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi which left at least 15 people dead after a mini van carrying devotees slammed into a stationary truck.

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi is likely to hear the matter on November 10.

Two persons were also injured when the Tempo Traveller carrying the devotees rammed into the stationary trailer truck near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, police had said.

