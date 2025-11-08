SC takes suo motu cognisance of accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi which left at least 15 people dead after a mini van carrying devotees slammed into a stationary truck.

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi is likely to hear the matter on November 10.

Two persons were also injured when the Tempo Traveller carrying the devotees rammed into the stationary trailer truck near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)