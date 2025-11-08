Left Menu

Soccer-Irish governing body approves call for UEFA to ban Israel, source says

Updated: 08-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:05 IST
  • Ireland

Members of Irish soccer's governing body approved a resolution on Saturday instructing its board to submit a formal motion to UEFA requesting the immediate suspension of Israel from European competitions, a source at the meeting told Reuters.

The resolution cited alleged violations by Israel's Football Association of two provisions of UEFA statutes, namely its failure to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy and organisation of clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association.

