UP: Woman held for trying to convert man to Christianity with money

Police in the Mirzapur district on Saturday arrested a woman accused of attempting to convert a man through financial inducement and other allurements, officials said. On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a Rajgarh police team arrested the woman, identified as Pramila, a resident of Chandanpur village.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in the Mirzapur district on Saturday arrested a woman accused of attempting to convert a man through financial inducement and other allurements, officials said. A complaint was lodged on November 7 at the Rajgarh police station by Dhruvchandra, a resident of Rampur, in which he alleged that the woman tried to persuade him to convert from Hinduism to Christianity by offering money, according to a police statement. Based on the written complaint, police registered a case under Sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and began an investigation. On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a Rajgarh police team arrested the woman, identified as Pramila, a resident of Chandanpur village. Police said the woman was taken into custody and, following due legal procedures, was sent to judicial custody.

