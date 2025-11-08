Lae Minister Meghwal lauds framers of Constitution for free legal aid provision

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded the farsightedness of the framers of the Constitution on Saturday for making a provision for free legal aid.

He also said justice delivery should not be considered just as a sovereign task but also a citizen-centric service.

''A successful democracy is identified by guarantee of justice to its citizens,'' Meghwal said, addressing the inaugural function of a national conference on strengthening legal-aid delivery mechanisms at the Supreme Court premises here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India B R Gavai were among those present.

Meghwal lauded initiatives, such as Tele-Law and pro-bono legal services, and stressed the importance of designing innovative solutions for a holistic access to justice.

''Since 2017, when Tele-Law was first introduced, more than one crore beneficiaries have received pre-litigation advice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)