Lae Minister Meghwal lauds framers of Constitution for free legal aid provision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:18 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded the farsightedness of the framers of the Constitution on Saturday for making a provision for free legal aid.

He also said justice delivery should not be considered just as a sovereign task but also a citizen-centric service.

''A successful democracy is identified by guarantee of justice to its citizens,'' Meghwal said, addressing the inaugural function of a national conference on strengthening legal-aid delivery mechanisms at the Supreme Court premises here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India B R Gavai were among those present.

Meghwal lauded initiatives, such as Tele-Law and pro-bono legal services, and stressed the importance of designing innovative solutions for a holistic access to justice.

''Since 2017, when Tele-Law was first introduced, more than one crore beneficiaries have received pre-litigation advice,'' he said.

