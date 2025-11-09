Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells

Syria has carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations targeting Islamic State cells, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Syrian security forces carried out 61 raids, with 71 people arrested and explosives and weapons seized, the spokesperson told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 02:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells

Syria has carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations targeting Islamic State cells, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Syrian security forces carried out 61 raids, with 71 people arrested and explosives and weapons seized, the spokesperson told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV. The raids come ahead of a trip by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and join an anti Islamic State U.S.-led coalition.

The U.S. State Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Washington is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that the U.S. is brokering between Syria and Israel, six sources familiar with the matter

previously told Reuters.

A U.S. administration official also previously said that Washington was constantly evaluating its necessary posture in Syria to effectively combat Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-England finish strong again to overwhelm Fiji 38-18

UPDATE 2-Rugby-England finish strong again to overwhelm Fiji 38-18

 Global
2
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

 Global
3
Motor racing-Verstappen writes off title chances after Sao Paulo qualifying

Motor racing-Verstappen writes off title chances after Sao Paulo qualifying

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

UPDATE 3-Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025