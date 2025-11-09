UPDATE 1-South Korea rescuers recover 3rd body after power plant collapse, media reports say

Left Menu

South Korean rescue officials pulled a third body from the rubble after the collapse of a large structure at a power station, media reports said on Sunday. Four people remained buried with the authorities unable to locate two of them, the reports said, after Thursday's collapse of the decommissioned heating facility as workers were taking down parts of the massive steel structure to prepare for demolition.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 08:25 IST
South Korean rescue officials pulled a third body from the rubble after the collapse of a large structure at a power station, media reports said on Sunday.

Four people remained buried with the authorities unable to locate two of them, the reports said, after Thursday's collapse of the decommissioned heating facility as workers were taking down parts of the massive steel structure to prepare for demolition. The fire authorities did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Footage from the scene in Ulsan on South Korea's southeastern coast showed the structure mangled and toppled over, surrounded by similar structures. Rescuers have deployed heat sensors, remote scopes and search dogs to assist the rescue operation and locate the other trapped workers, though their efforts have been hampered by the risk of a further collapse of the structure.

