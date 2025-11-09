Police officer suspended for arresting man over 'false' case in Jharkhand's Palamu

A police officer has been suspended for allegedly arresting a man in a "false case" in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an official said on Sunday.

Manatu Police Station sub-inspector Anish Raj was suspended due to "negligence in duty, arbitrariness and indiscipline", he said.

"Without collecting sufficient and concrete evidence, the SI had hastily arrested the person on September 13," SP Reeshma Ramesh said. On September 21, Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha had stated in his supervision note that it was a "false" case, she said.

Despite this, the SI submitted the final report to a local court on October 8, which resulted in a jail term for the arrested person, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)