Left Menu

Police officer suspended for arresting man over 'false' case in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 10:38 IST
Police officer suspended for arresting man over 'false' case in Jharkhand's Palamu
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer has been suspended for allegedly arresting a man in a "false case" in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an official said on Sunday.

Manatu Police Station sub-inspector Anish Raj was suspended due to "negligence in duty, arbitrariness and indiscipline", he said.

"Without collecting sufficient and concrete evidence, the SI had hastily arrested the person on September 13," SP Reeshma Ramesh said. On September 21, Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha had stated in his supervision note that it was a "false" case, she said.

Despite this, the SI submitted the final report to a local court on October 8, which resulted in a jail term for the arrested person, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: Co-founder Alakh Pandey

PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: ...

 India
2
We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there, whom they banned? Asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there...

 India
3
Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagwat on RSS registration.

Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagw...

 India
4
Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025