Misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives: Searches underway in Kashmir valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:59 IST
Intensifying its crackdown on terror ecosystem in Kashmir, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted searches at various places in six districts of the valley in connection with misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives, officials said.

''The CIK is carrying out searches across Kashmir valley as part of the investigation into misuse of SIM cards by anti-national elements, and terror sympathisers,'' the officials said.

The searches were carried out in Kulgam, Kunzer (Baramulla), Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Srinagar and Shopian districts.

They said the CIK sleuths have seized some SIM cards during the searches.

In Kulgam, man and his 20-year-old daughter have been detained for questioning in connection with the investigations into overground network of terrorists, the officials said.

However, no formal arrests have been made so far.

CIK is a specialised counter insurgency unit under Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The CIK raids come a day after police carried out valley-wide searches in the houses linked to natives of Jammu and Kashmir operating from Pakistan and involved in subversive activities directed against India.

