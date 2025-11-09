Left Menu

Telangana: Man kills wife with cricket bat over suspected infidelity

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:05 IST
Telangana: Man kills wife with cricket bat over suspected infidelity
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a cricket bat on Sunday, suspecting her of infidelity, police said.

The incident took place in Ameenpur town in Telangana's Sangareddy district after the couple—the accused, a real estate businessman, and his wife, an assistant manager at a co-operative bank—reportedly quarrelled at their residence.

"During the argument, the man attacked his wife with a cricket bat, leading to her death on the spot," a police official said.

Police have registered a case of murder at the Ameenpur police station and taken the accused into custody. An investigation is underway, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025