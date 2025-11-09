Delhi: Child dies after being hit by car in Dwarka; mob thrashes driver

A three-year-old child died after allegedly being hit by a car in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Sector 16B in Dwarka when a van collided with a motorcycle being ridden by a man identified as Vishnu, who had his three-year-old child seated in front of him, a senior police officer said. Following the collision, locals gathered at the scene and allegedly beat up the car driver before police arrived. ''The injured driver was identified as Deepak (27). He was driving the van. Both the injured, Vishnu and his child, were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead. Vishnu is under treatment and has been declared unfit for a statement,'' the officer said. Police teams reached the scene soon after receiving the information, and a crime team was called to inspect the area. Both vehicles involved in the collision, the motorcycle and the van, have been seized. Based on the information received, medical reports and scene inspection, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and whether the vehicle was being driven rashly or negligently at the time of the incident, the officer added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

