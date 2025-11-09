Left Menu

Delhi: Child dies after being hit by car in Dwarka; mob thrashes driver

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Sector 16B in Dwarka when a van collided with a motorcycle being ridden by a man identified as Vishnu, who had his three-year-old child seated in front of him, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:31 IST
Delhi: Child dies after being hit by car in Dwarka; mob thrashes driver
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old child died after allegedly being hit by a car in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Sector 16B in Dwarka when a van collided with a motorcycle being ridden by a man identified as Vishnu, who had his three-year-old child seated in front of him, a senior police officer said. Following the collision, locals gathered at the scene and allegedly beat up the car driver before police arrived. ''The injured driver was identified as Deepak (27). He was driving the van. Both the injured, Vishnu and his child, were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead. Vishnu is under treatment and has been declared unfit for a statement,'' the officer said. Police teams reached the scene soon after receiving the information, and a crime team was called to inspect the area. Both vehicles involved in the collision, the motorcycle and the van, have been seized. Based on the information received, medical reports and scene inspection, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and whether the vehicle was being driven rashly or negligently at the time of the incident, the officer added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025