Inside Bengaluru's Central Jail: Insights from Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru's central jail is undergoing significant transformations, as outlined by Minister Parameshwara. He discusses the ongoing efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and living conditions within the penitentiary.

The minister emphasized the necessity of improving facilities for inmates, a part of a comprehensive plan to reform state correctional facilities.

These upgrades are aimed at not only enhancing security but also providing a humane living environment for those incarcerated, reflecting a progressive shift in the state's approach to corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)