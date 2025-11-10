Inside Bengaluru's Central Jail: Insights from Minister Parameshwara
The article explores the conditions and recent developments within Bengaluru's central jail, featuring insights from Minister Parameshwara. It sheds light on ongoing reforms aimed at improving the facility's infrastructure and the welfare of its inmates, as part of a broader initiative to enhance the state's correctional facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST
Bengaluru's central jail is undergoing significant transformations, as outlined by Minister Parameshwara. He discusses the ongoing efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and living conditions within the penitentiary.
The minister emphasized the necessity of improving facilities for inmates, a part of a comprehensive plan to reform state correctional facilities.
These upgrades are aimed at not only enhancing security but also providing a humane living environment for those incarcerated, reflecting a progressive shift in the state's approach to corrections.
