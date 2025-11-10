Left Menu

Inside Bengaluru's Central Jail: Insights from Minister Parameshwara

The article explores the conditions and recent developments within Bengaluru's central jail, featuring insights from Minister Parameshwara. It sheds light on ongoing reforms aimed at improving the facility's infrastructure and the welfare of its inmates, as part of a broader initiative to enhance the state's correctional facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST
Inside Bengaluru's Central Jail: Insights from Minister Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's central jail is undergoing significant transformations, as outlined by Minister Parameshwara. He discusses the ongoing efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and living conditions within the penitentiary.

The minister emphasized the necessity of improving facilities for inmates, a part of a comprehensive plan to reform state correctional facilities.

These upgrades are aimed at not only enhancing security but also providing a humane living environment for those incarcerated, reflecting a progressive shift in the state's approach to corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

 India
2
Kerala Sets Dates for Crucial 2025 Local Body Elections

Kerala Sets Dates for Crucial 2025 Local Body Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Probes Lethal Highway Conditions After Tragic Accidents

Supreme Court Probes Lethal Highway Conditions After Tragic Accidents

 India
4
BML Munjal University's Inaugural SAAR: A Confluence of Innovation and Legacy

BML Munjal University's Inaugural SAAR: A Confluence of Innovation and Legac...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025