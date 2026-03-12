Jharkhand's New Tourist Tax and Infrastructure Boost
The Jharkhand cabinet approved new tourist taxes for hotels, library construction across 23 districts, and several education infrastructure projects. Key initiatives include the Jharkhand City Tourist Tax Rules, major funding for libraries, and infrastructure projects for higher education institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand cabinet has sanctioned a series of proposals aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and educational facilities. Noteworthy among these decisions is the introduction of new tourist taxes for those staying in urban hotels.
The newly approved Jharkhand City Tourist Tax Rules, effective from 2025, will impose a tax range from 2% to 10% on hotel stays based on the GST rates applicable. This development aims to significantly increase state revenues from tourism.
In a bid to enhance educational infrastructure, the cabinet allocated over Rs 276.49 crore for the construction of modern libraries in 23 districts. Additionally, funds were authorized for various educational projects, including new college buildings and the expansion of technical education schemes.
