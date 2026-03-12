Left Menu

Modi's Eastern Push: Infrastructure and Connectivity Initiatives in Assam and West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam and West Bengal aims to boost infrastructure and connectivity through various projects. With upcoming assembly elections, the initiatives underscore the central government’s commitment to economic growth and connectivity. Projects include new highways, rail services, and development initiatives for tea garden workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced upcoming visits to Assam and West Bengal, where he will launch multiple development projects and interact with residents. This visit aims to bolster regional growth, enhance infrastructure, and emphasize Modi's commitment to economic development.

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Guwahati and begin various infrastructure projects, including the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project and new rail and cruise terminals in Assam. The visit highlights the importance of connectivity and development in the region, especially for tea garden workers.

In West Bengal, Modi will lay foundation stones for numerous national highway projects, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic growth. He will oversee projects in shipping, railways, and port sectors, reinforcing his commitment to modernizing key infrastructure and driving economic progress in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

