Fake Invoices Scandal: Book Supplier Arrested for Defrauding ISKCON Kolkata

A significant fraud scheme has come to light as police arrested a book supplier in Kolkata who defrauded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) by submitting counterfeit invoices totaling Rs 2 crore, according to a police officer.

ISKCON had initially placed a large order for religious books with the supplier, who allegedly delivered fewer books than contracted while billing the organization for the total amount. This fraudulent activity was uncovered during a subsequent audit, leading ISKCON to file a complaint in 2019.

Debraj Bhattacharya, the accused supplier who had been evading authorities, was apprehended in the Girish Park area after recently resurfacing in Kolkata. He has been taken into police custody, and an investigation is underway to uncover further details of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)