Left Menu

Fake Invoices Scandal: Book Supplier Arrested for Defrauding ISKCON Kolkata

A book supplier was arrested in Kolkata for defrauding ISKCON by submitting fake invoices worth Rs 2 crore. The supplier failed to deliver the full order of religious books, instead creating fake invoices to claim full payment. The discrepancy was discovered during an audit, leading to the supplier's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:33 IST
Fake Invoices Scandal: Book Supplier Arrested for Defrauding ISKCON Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fraud scheme has come to light as police arrested a book supplier in Kolkata who defrauded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) by submitting counterfeit invoices totaling Rs 2 crore, according to a police officer.

ISKCON had initially placed a large order for religious books with the supplier, who allegedly delivered fewer books than contracted while billing the organization for the total amount. This fraudulent activity was uncovered during a subsequent audit, leading ISKCON to file a complaint in 2019.

Debraj Bhattacharya, the accused supplier who had been evading authorities, was apprehended in the Girish Park area after recently resurfacing in Kolkata. He has been taken into police custody, and an investigation is underway to uncover further details of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Shifts with Looming U.S. Government Deal: Impact on Yen and Aussie Dollar

Currency Shifts with Looming U.S. Government Deal: Impact on Yen and Aussie ...

 Global
2
Tejashwi Yadav Promises Transformation in Bihar Ahead of Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Promises Transformation in Bihar Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

Goa's Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: Minister Under Investigation

 India
4
Foreign Talent Boost for India's Women's Cricket: New S&C Coach on the Horizon

Foreign Talent Boost for India's Women's Cricket: New S&C Coach on the Horiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025