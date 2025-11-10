Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea by Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP, who contested his detention under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices, including Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, advised Singh to take his case to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court directed the high court to adjudicate his plea within six weeks. Amritpal Singh, who leads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail with nine of his associates under the NSA.

(With inputs from agencies.)