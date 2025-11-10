Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

The Supreme Court has rejected Amritpal Singh's plea against his detention under the National Security Act, advising him to appeal to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court instructed the high court to deliver a decision within six weeks. Singh is detained in Assam with his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea by Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP, who contested his detention under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices, including Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, advised Singh to take his case to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court directed the high court to adjudicate his plea within six weeks. Amritpal Singh, who leads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail with nine of his associates under the NSA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

